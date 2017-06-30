Group Endorses Wike For Second Term

The Voice”, a social political organisation in Rivers State, has expressed optimism over the return of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in 2019.

The Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Prince William Chinwo who said this in telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the group on its part has already endorsed the Governor for a second term.

“After going through record of his achievements, we felt that there is need for the Governor to return to continue with his good works”, he said.

Chinwo, who expressed the hope that other groups in the state would follow the example of Voice by endorsing Governor Wike for a second term, stressed the need for continuity in governance.

He said anyone who has done well should be given another opportunity to rule.

Chinwo hinted that his group has followed with keen interest the activities of Governor Wike within the past two years in office, adding that the achievements of the Governor within the period under review have touched all facets of life in the state.

He said that the Governor’s achievements will speak for him during the re-election campaign.

Chinwo said that, “The Voice” was formed by eminent Nigerians within and outside Rivers State to critique the administration of Governor Wike, stressing that the group is satisfied with the Governor within the past two years.

He called on Rivers people to ensure massive participation in the on-going voters registration exercise.