FAAN Trains Fire Fighters At PH Airport

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr Saleh Dunoma, has said that officers and men of the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services of the authority would continue to receive professional training in line with global standards.

He said that they would also undergo overseas training programmes to enhance their proficiency in fire fighting at all Nigerian airports in line with recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The FAAN boss who disclosed this to aviation correspondents through his Chief of Staff, Kabiru Mohammed, at the Crew Commanders/Fire Fighter Initial/Renal Course in Lagos explained that the airport authority placed premium on safety, hence the programme was being undertaken by fire fighting officers drawn from different airports across the country.

He, however, commended the firemen and called on them to take advantage of the training programme to improve on their professional competence which would ensure safety at airports.

Meanwhile, a section of fire fighters have commenced training at the Port Harcourt International Airport , Omagwa to boost their professional competence.

Efforts to speak with the station commandant of the outfit was unsuccessful, as his attention and energies were directed towards the training programme.

The Tide observed that the fire fighters were drilled on practical methods of putting out fire at various points at the airport, which also drew the attention of various airport users on how flames were being tackled.

Corlins Walter