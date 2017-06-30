CRSG Urges Workers To Call Off Strike

Even as the week-long industrial action embarked upon by workers in Cross River State continues unabated, the government has prevailed on the striking workers to call off their strike, saying it was uncalled for since it has met all the demands of the workers.

Addressing journalists in Calabar last Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Tina Bankor Agbor, urged the striking workers to consider the interest of the state and return to work.

She said no staff will be victimised for doing so.

Accompanied during the briefing by the State Head of Service, Barrister Ekpenyong Henshaw, the SSG said the strike was “unnecessary, especially coming at a time that government, in spite of the dwindling federal monthly allocation, has remained committed to making workers’ welfare a priority.”

According to Agbor, government, had in a letter dated 14 June, 2017 to the State Civil Service Commission, conveyed the approval of the governor for the promotion of civil servants even when, “for six years, there was no promotion.”

She intimated that, “while other states were suffering from the syndrome of no salaries, the governor has consistently ensured prompt payment of salaries to workers and sometimes even before the due date,” adding, “the governor’s unprecedented magnanimity in appointing 31 new permanent secretaries also created vacancies for Directors in the various MDAs.”

According to the SSG, “Having shown such magnanimity and benevolence, it is expected that labour should reciprocate the governor’s goodwill and ensure that workers put in their best and discharge their duties as expected of them.”

In a memorandum of understanding between the government and the organised labour, on May 30th, 2017, it was agreed that, “the promotion of deserving civil/public servants shall resume forthwith and letters released while financial implications will be worked out by the Head of Service and Commissioner for Finance for implementation.”

Agbor regretted that even after the governor had given approval for the promotion of workers the organiszed labour still decided to call out workers on strike.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar