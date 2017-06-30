British High Commission Harps On Improved Security At Airports

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said that maintaining and improving aviation security remains an important objective for both the United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria.

The British High Commission’s Aviation Security Officer for Nigeria Janki Miles, who disclosed this during an enhanced training for aviation security staff and managers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja recently, said they had been working with colleagues at NAIA on a number of things.

Some of the things they have been working on, he said, included providing aviation security screening equipment and training, assessing the security of the airlines operations to the UK and facilitating expert assessment on airport security.

“The British High Commission and the UK’s Department of Transport are committed to working collaboratively with the Federal Ministry of Aviation to build capacity for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“We are committed to deliver enhanced training to aviation security staff and managers ar Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. To mark this, we welcome the FAAN delegation.

“Aviation security remains an important objective for both the UK and Nigeria, as recent events continue to underline the need for international cooperation to tackle the threat of global terrorism.

“We would like to thank the Nigerian Aviation Authorities for their continued efforts and their ongoing partnership with us, and look forward to doing more on this important agenda through the years”, he said.