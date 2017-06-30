Appoint Technocrats As Commissioners, Stakeholders Urge Wike

Stakeholders in Rivers State have called on Governor Nyesom Wike to appoint competent technocrats and democrats into the new Rivers State Executive Council.

The stakeholders said that the appointments should not be based on political patronage but on ability and capacity to help the governor deliver on his mandate of providing good governance for Rivers people.

The Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Rivers State, Sotonye George, said the governor should look beyond politicians in his appointments into the state executive council.

His words: “We expect every commissioner he is going to appoint to be specialists. You must be a specialist before you can deliver. You cannot be a mediocre and expect to deliver quality service or have the competence to implement sound policies.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Rivers State Council, Comrade O.T Lilly-West, urged the governor to ensure that he appoints technocrats into office.

The labour leader said: “in the areas of appointment, I think he should appoint technocrats that can drive the way towards progress in the state. I am not saying that members of the political class are not good enough, they are, but he should be able to get from other sectors, people who can assist him to run this state.

“We know that active members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supported the governor to win election and should naturally be part of the government, but he should also appoint people of proven professional competence and knowledge in other sectors to help deliver quality service that would positively impact the people and the state,” Lilly-West added.

The Programme Officer, Environmental Rights Action (ERA) and Friends of the

Earth, Port Harcourt, Mike Karikpo, particularly advised the incoming commissioner for environment to tackle the various environmental issues bedeviling Rivers State.

His words: “Gas flaring and the scourge of illegal refineries that goes on all round us, I think it is important that the commissioner puts his foot down and stop that idea of artisan refinery that is going on in and around Rivers State.

“We cannot die gradually, because that is what is happening to us now. We are dying in silence and nobody is doing anything, and that is why it is important that we all come together and discuss and agree on what to do to stop ravaging environmental pollution,” Karikpo added.

The National President of the Nigerian Entertainers Worldwide, Kenule Baridoo Nwiyon Junior, appealed to the Rivers State governor to reconsider the appointment of a professional as commissioner for culture and tourism.

Nwiyon said it was proper for the governor to appoint someone, who will help make the entertainment industry the alternative revenue source for Rivers State.

“We appeal to the governor to appoint a practising entertainer to handle the office of the commissioner for culture and tourism, Rivers State. It will help in bringing together talents, it will help in enhancing the growth of our beloved Rivers State,” Nwiyon added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana