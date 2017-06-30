Eleven ships laden with various commodities, including petrol are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said yesterday.
The NPA said in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to newsmen in Lagos, that three of the ships waiting to berth had petrol.
It said that eight other ships would berth with bulk coke, bulk gypsum, bulk corn, general cargo and bulk fertiliser.
NPA added that 33 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Thursday and July 10.
“The expected ships are carrying bulk wheat, containers, general cargoes, diesel, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, frozen fish, container, crude palm olein and petrol,” it said.
It also said that 20 ships were currently at the ports discharging general cargoes, bulk wheat, empty containers, base oil, bulk corn, frozen fish, diesel, bulk gypsum, steel products, bulk gas, petrol and container.
11 Ships Arrive Lagos Ports With Petrol, Other Commodities
