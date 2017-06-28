Three N-Power Volunteers Establish Mini-Laboratory In Delta

Three female volunteers in the N-Health Programme have established a mini-laboratory at the Primary Health Centre, Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

The volunteers are Jennifer Angese (2013 Pharmacology graduate of Delta State University); Mary James (2011 Microbiology graduate of UniJos); and Harriet Azurundu (2001, BSc Microbiology – Imo State University – and 2008 MLSc -UPTH).

The trio contributed money to purchase the equipment and establish the laboratory in April, barely four months of their deployment to the PHC to provide medical outreach to the rural community.

Narrating their experiences when the Monitoring and Evaluation team of N-Power visited the centre, James said they felt pity for the community which had the centre for long but travelled far to access medical facilities.

She said that rather than seek deployment, they made contributions from their token to purchase the equipment in bits in order to make meaningful impact in the community.

According to her, the equipment comprising both electrical and manual types, are worth about N100,000 but that some tests are delayed in the centre due to epileptic power and lack of alternative power source.

She said that her colleagues were teaching in private schools and receiving pittance prior to the N-power job, but noted that the scheme had offered them the opportunity to practice their profession and gain experience.

James said the community was excited about the development but had not made additional input due to poverty, “but we hope someone, someday will do that for the sake of the rural people”.