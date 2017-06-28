Sallah: Work Resumes In Rivers, Today …Drivers Bemoan Low Patronage

Normal work will resume today throughout the country following the end of the Sallah holidays declared by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to mark the Eid-el Fitr festival.

At the Abali Park, Port Harcourt, workers who had travelled to the countryside to observe the public holidays were seen returning back for work.

Meanwhile, commercial drivers at the Abali Park have lamented low business patronage during the Sallah holidays.

A commercial bus driver, who ply Port Harcourt-Degema-Abonnema route, Mr. Etim Young, complained of low patronage during the Sallah holidays.

He said that despite the fact that there was no increment in transport fare, drivers plying the Port Harcourt-Degeme route didn’t witness increase in vehicular traffic.

Young, however, blamed the situation on the current economic recession in the country.

Also speaking, the Manager, Bori Unit of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mr. Ngodi William, said that the unit did not experience any boom in transportation during the public holidays.

William said, “The holiday is poor. No money in the country”.

A driver plying the Port Harcourt-Bori route, Mr. John Ifeanyi, also complained of low patronage, stressing that unlike in pervious holidays, the situation this time around was poor.

On their part, a loader, Mr. Romanus Okorie, and a driver, Godwin Sunday, also complained of lull in business during the Sallah holidays.