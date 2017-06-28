S’ Eagles: Tech Committee Won’t Select Players For Rohr – Adepoju

Mutiu Adepoju has revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation technical committee has never and will never interfere in the selection of players by the Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr.

Adepoju who is a member of the body, debunked speculations that invitation of players to the senior national team will be influenced by the committee, but stressed that the committee is readily available to offer support and help to the gaffer whenever things go wrong.

He also disclosed that the German was recently invited for a meeting to review the Super Eagles’ performance against South Africa and not to criticise his selection of players.

“Nobody has ever selected a team for him [Rohr] and nobody has ever questioned his selection,” Adepoju told newsmen.

“The technical committee has always been in support of Rohr’s decision right from the beginning, inviting him is just to find a way forward in which we can help him to achieve his set goals.

“It is just the normal thing when things go wrong, you cannot just close your eyes and let it go, you need to have a review of what happened and how we can help so we can move forward.

“The meeting was a very good one in which we discussed the way forward and how we can be of help and support to him.’’

He added: ‘’We’ve been supporting him all this while, we confirmed him and we have been giving 100 percent support since his appointment.

“The technical committee has not met in one year [before this month’s meeting], and everybody has been saying that it is probably the committee that is picking; the technical committee has not been picking players for any coach.

“What the technical committee is about, is trying to see that things are put in the right order and put minds together with the coach to see if he has any problem or he needs us to come in to facilitate somethings.”