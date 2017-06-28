NGO Provides Free Bus For CVR In A’ West

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the Obuzor Vanguard, has commenced a free bus service for indigenes of Ahoada West Local Government Area wishing to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The buses which departed Port Harcourt at about 10am on June 21, 2017, had fifty persons on board to Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada West local government area.

Speaking shortly after monitoring the exercise, leader of the Vanguard and Ikegah Ekpeye, High Chief Ikechukwu Obuzor, said he was impressed by the turn out of people for the free ride and registration process.

On what informed the organization to embark on the free transportation service, High Chief Obuzor, a former Caretaker Chairman of AWELGA explained that the essence was to assist those who are desirous of registrating but may not have the means of travelling to the local government headquarters for the exercise, noting that the free service has reduced their burdens while also increasing the voting strength of the area.

Some of the persons who registered at the event commended Obuzor Vanguard for the support, as it has afforded them the opportunity to perform their civic rights.

They said with the voter’s card, they are now ready to vote for candidates of their choice in 2019 general elections and also perform any other duty that may be required of them.

The leadership of Obuzor Vanguard has been on the forefront of sensitizing eligible voters to register with INEC so that they can participate in any election.

The free bus service will take care of people in Port Harcourt and sixty-six communities that make up the LGA according to the group.

The NGO said the exercise could be a continuous one and advised eligible voters from Ahoada West LGA to register through the online portal or better still, call 09094487213 so that they can participate through the free transportation service.