NADDC Seeks Synergy Among Automobile Plants

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has called for a collaborative synergy among the automobile plants based in the country on vehicles scheme.

In a statement issued recently in Abuja by the Director General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu said that the council was committed to the early implementation of the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) of the Federal Government to promote the interest of the country’s auto sector.

Aliyu restated the determination of the council to put in place an affordable vehicle financing scheme, which would enhance the capacity of Nigerians across the country to buy new made-in-Nigeria vehicles instead of patronizing second hand imported vehicles into the country.

He said that the council would work closely with other vehicles assembling plants in the country and stakeholders with a view to making Nigeria a major vehicle manufacturing hub, not just to meet national demand but also for Nigeria to export made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

The NADDC director-general emphasized that the council would team up with vehicles stakeholders towards ensuring early enactment of the auto policy into law by the National Assembly for smooth operations of the auto sector.

It would be recalled that the federal government had in 2014 introduced a new auto policy in the country to bring back to life active assembly operations and new investments in the sector.