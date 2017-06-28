Mrs Wike, Banigo Hail Stephanie Oarhe At 50

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike has expressed her desire for Dr. Stephanie Oarhe to be one of the facilitators of the proposed family court, when it is set up.

Justice Nyesom-Wike stated this during a thanksgiving service to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Birthday celebration of Dr. Stephanie Oarhe at the Hilltop International Christian Centre in Port Harcourt.

According to the wife of the governor, through the teachings of Stephanie, whom many refer to as a doctor of love, a lot of broken marriages will be fixed and a lot of children will find their place in the body of Christ listening to her as a facilitator.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who spoke through her Senior Special Assistant, Mrs. Inegogo Fubara, said 50 years of the life of Dr. Stephanie Oarhe was a milestone worth celebrating because of the way she has positively impacted on the lives of people through her selfless service to God and humanity.

Banigo, who quoted Psalm 118 verse 24: “This is the day which the Lord hath made, we will rejoice, and be glad in it”, said it was a time of reflection, reflecting on God’s faithfulness and mercies on the life of Dr. Stephanie Oarhe.

According to her, Stephanie’s messages have continued to touch many lives, penetrating through the nooks and crannies of the state.

In her response, the celebrant, Dr. Stephanie Oarhe, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for allowing her attain the age of 50, noting that God’s faithfulness and grace in her life has sustained her this far.

She, therefore, thanked the wife of the governor and other dignitaries for honouring her with their presence.