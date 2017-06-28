Local Poultry And Consumers’ Expectations

Many years ago, Philip Wilkinson expressed his optimism about the future of poultry farming. He said that poultry, undoubtedly is going to be the leading meat protein to help feed an additional three billion people by 2050.

Although his projection may not have meant so much to his listeners, Wilkinson’s assumption was borne out of his understanding of the discovery of animal product as the best bait for adequate protein intake.

Protein, the second most abundant compound found in human body, plays many critical roles in keeping the body alive and healthy. From the contraction of the muscles which allows for body movement, to the contraction of specialized muscle that controls organ functions such as the heart, digestive movements and elimination of unwanted elements in the body, the place of protein in human body is said to be highly indispensible. Luckily, the free range organic poultry, ducks, turkeys and eggs from healthy chickens are usually handy for this purpose.

Although plant foods such as grains, nuts, beans and vegetables can supply the body with proteins, it is but a limited array of amino acids, animal product such as chicken, fish, beef, venison, duck, turkey and pork contain virtually all the essential amino acids needed to keep the body fit and healthy. This makes the poultry business a handy bridge between the need of a people and the availability of a solution to such need.

Wilkinson thus sees the poultry farmer as one in a position to answer the consumers’ bugging question of “what should we eat?”

Of course, like the words of the President of the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association (BEPPA), Wendell Clarke, in 2009, “local poultry producers are actually more than ready and willing to satisfy the needs of the local market”, but the question is, how enabling and encouraging is the economic climate under which the poultry farmer operates?

At first, the call for the diversification of the Nigeria’s economy into agriculture and allied sectors, was looked upon as a safe landing for the agriculturist, most importantly, the poultry farmer.

The ban on imported poultry meat was also perceived as a strategy orchestrated to encourage the local poultry enterprise towards the local consumers’ satisfaction. Unfortunately, it is yet not very clear what administrative principle the ban policy is hinged on, without any provision for an absorber for the potential interim gap in the market’s demand and supply.

I see the much emphasis on agriculture as a clarion call for all to be involved and this requires adequate sensitization and subsequent empowerment, as well as making available the required raw materials and steady power supply, without which meeting consumers’ expectation will remain a far-cry.

I also believe that knowing the gap between the protein need or demand of the society and its existing available supply will aid in assessing the role of poultry farming towards the health and the wealth of the nation. It is in the realization of the above fact, that the repositioning of the poultry industry becomes imperative.

In a generally favourable economic climate, all that the poultry producer requires is flexibility and market orientation. This is to ensure that tasty, safe and enticing products grown in a manner consistent with consumers expectations, is delivered.

Therefore, if the poultry business be considered a handy bridge between the need of a people and the supply of the products, then the onus lies first on the industry to acquire a new mindset that will favour improvement in productivity.

Secondly, the government should create an enabling business climate that will enhance productivity and guarantee quality assurance so as to meet consumers’ expectation.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi