The Kwara State Government has received a total of N2.48 billion as federal allocation for June
The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Ilorin.
The commissioner, while giving the details, said that the sum was made up of statutory allocation of N1.38 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N740 million and Exchange Difference of N366 million.
Banu further disclosed that the 16 local governments in the state got a total of N1.82 billion as allocation for June.
Giving a breakdown of the allocation figures, Banu said that the local councils received statutory allocation of N1.16 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N420million and Exchange Difference of N241million, totaling N1.82billion.
Kwara Gets N2.48bn FG Allocation For June
The Kwara State Government has received a total of N2.48 billion as federal allocation for June