Improved Refereeing: Nasarawa United’s Ayeleso Hails LMC

Nasarawa United ‘s Suraj Ayeleso, tags officiating in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League as ‘one standout observation’.

The Solid Miner’s goalkeeper acknowledges the League Management Company’s efforts but maintained, there is room for improvement.

“One standout observation is that, officiating has improved tremendously compared to last season, even though a few of those referees haven’t changed yet,” Ayeleso told Goal.

“We the players now believe more that we can pick up points regardless of where we play. Our focus is solely on the match and not some antics as regards officiating which distract the flow of the game.”

An area where the goalkeeper feels the league’s governing body should improve is monitoring of contractual agreements between topflight outfits and players.

“I will like to specifically mention that the League Management Company must make sure that clubs fulfil promises made in the contract between the players and the clubs.”