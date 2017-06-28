ICT Firm Launches Web-Based Services To Boost Online Businesses

Infohob Technology, a provider of web services, has launched a selection of web-based communication services that enhance web connection and online presence of businesses.

Infohob founder, Mr Tony Ayabam, via a statement issued in Abuja, said that the services would offer business owners and managers affordable and effective way to stay connected with their clients.

Ayabam listed some of the services as Flexible and Secure Business Emails, Apps for businesses, Personalised Domain Names, Cloud Storage and Data Security.

“To stay competitive in the modern world where business is transacted round the clock, business owners and managers must do everything they can to always stay online.

“ From being accessible while on the move, to ensuring that their business is accessible and available to customers in any part of the world, at any time of the day, businesses must do everything they can to keep from getting left behind.

“Infohob’s suite promises to help business owners around the world to seamlessly switch into the web and mobile spaces, optimise efficiency and productivity, and streamline their organisation’s operation.

“Opting for Infohob’s solutions can save businesses up to 90 per cent of their Information Technology (IT)costs and significantly reduce cost of hiring dedicated IT staff,’’ Ayabam said.

He said that many business owners, especially those in Abuja and its neighbouring cities, relied on IT companies in Lagos due to lack of service providers in the area.

According to him, most of Infohob’s solutions are applied remotely and are suitable for businesses of various scales in Nigeria or in any other part of the world.