Expert Charges Nigerians On Security

As Nigerians join the rest of the worldto mark Eid el-fitr, citizens have been admonished against putting themselves in position that could easily expose their vulnerability to criminals.

A security expert, Mr Victor Onoro of Lion Arm Security Service, gave the advice last Saturday, in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.

Onoro noted that rogues and miscreants usually target weak and vulnerable people, warning Nigerians not to be carried away with the mood of the celebrations.

He urged people to be cautious and alert security operatives whenever they suspect strange movement in their environment.

Onoro said, people should avoid accepting assistance when withdrawing money from the ATM point and should be conscious of their environment when returning home.

“People should avoid going alone in the night and avoid people with questionable characters so as not to be kidnapped or attacked.

“We should beware when entering taxi or commuter bus to avoid been abducted for ritual and avoid taking risks of all kinds, “ he counseled.

Onoro, further urged security operatives to live up to the expectations of Nigerians, saying, the high crime rate across the country calls for effective monitoring.

He, however, said the responsibility to ensure that the citizenry are protected should not be left for security agents alone but all Nigerians must assist them to curb crime.

Onoro urged other private security guards across the country to effectively complement police, NSCDC and the military efforts in making every part of the country crime-free.

Meanwhile, aside the issues of security, motorists in Gombe have complained of shortage of passengers in spite of Eid el-Fitr.

Speaking to newsmen in Gombe State last Saturday, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said the situation at the motor parks is a source of concern to transporters.

Malam Ibrahim Bala, who attributed the problem to the economic hardship in the country, said the motorists were ready to reduce the transport fare if they will get passengers.

According to him, the only passengers on ground were those travelling within the state not outside the state.

“For instance, I went round the three major parks in the state, in Bauchi Park, only three vehicles left for Abuja throughout today.

“This is unusual because previously in a day, seven to eight vehicles travel to Abuja daily,” he said.

The chairman further appealed to the public to pray for the country as well as speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The reporter went round the three major parks in the state capital, namely Dukku, Bauchi and Dadin-kowa, vehicles were found parked without passengers.