Enugu CP Harps On Security Of Lives, Property

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammad Danmallam, said last Tuesday that the command would continue to give the safety of lives and property of all residents of the state the utmost priority.

Danmallam said this while receiving members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Enugu State Chapter, in his office in Enugu.

He said that the command would continue to partner and collaborate with members of the NIPR and other reputable associations to stem crime and criminality.

“Security today is everybody’s business; Police cannot do it all alone; we are counting on your cooperation and partnership.

“So, we will work with you in the area of information in order to improve our network and reach in the state.”

On the herders-farmers clashes, the commissioner said that the command had been able to manage the situation effectively through close and constant consultation with both sides.

“We have no problem as both sides had shown great understanding and respect in our constant consultations and meetings with them at the state and area command levels,”

Danmallam thanked the NIPR for the commendation given to one of the officers of the command.

“We will continue to work, collaborate to promote harmony in the state,” the commissioner said.

Earlier, the NIPR Chairman, Mr Chike Ezugu, commended the commissioner for exhibiting professionalism in handling crisis situations in the state, especially the herdsmen and farmers crisis.

Ezugu noted that the command and the NIPR had maintained a long-term relationship and promised that it would be sustained.

He said that the institute had facilitated public relations training in the command and printed handbills to help disseminate phone and social media addresses of the police.

“We must commend the police authorities, even at the headquarters in Abuja for the recognition accorded public relations and the NIPR.”

The chairman also noted that the NIPR was happy over the quick response to distress calls and the peace in the state.

“We, in the NIPR, wish to particularly laud Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the support and attention given to promoting peaceful co-existence, safety and security of lives in the state,” he said.

Ezugu informed the commissioner of the forthcoming Annual National Conference for Chapter Chairmen and Secretaries of NIPR to be held in Enugu in October.