Bandits Attack, Rape IAUE Students

Bandits terrorising Iwofe area of Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have allegedly invaded an off campus residence of students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), robbed and raped female students.

One of the victims of the attacks, Bright John, narrated that they were sleeping when the hoodlums arrived the lodge with weapons and robbed occupants of each of the rooms.

John complained that the regular attacks on the students’ apartment were affecting their studies, adding that each time the robbers stormed their residences; they go after their laptops and phones.

He said: “We are being robbed and our girls raped by criminals every time. We are living in fear, because these boys come here every time to attack us.

“They rob us every time at gunpoint. The whole incident affects our studies. So, we are calling on the police to be proactive in providing security for us. They also raped some female students.”

One of the landlords, who confirmed the incident, Mr. Kinikanwo Amadi, accused the security operatives of not doing enough to protect the students.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, condemned the activities of the hoodlums, and promised that the police will investigate the allegations of lack of police response to distress calls.

Omoni said: “If we find that any police personnel refused to discharge his/her responsibility, such person will be made to face severe punishment.”