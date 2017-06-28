Architect Urges Use Of Experts In Building

Following the

continous incidence of building collapse across the country, land developers have been charged to engage the assistance of building expects in order to reduce the ugly trend.

An Architecte Chika Egbufor, gave the charge in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Port Harcourt.

She pointed out that most of the buildings that collapsed after construction were handled by non experts in the building business.

Egbufor, stressed that the engagement of experts will not only reduce the incidence, but will encourage petitioners in the industry.

According to her, the repeated report of collapsed buildings across the country has called into question the integrity and reputation of architects and others in the construction field.

She also blamed land developers, over what she described as cheap means of achieving an important project.

She explained that, land developers run into troubled waters in their attempt to solicit the assistance of quacks who charge less fees in a bid to securing the project.

The builder maintained that, construction jobs were better handled by experts, due to the technicalities involved in it.

She regretted that, even government establishments patronize quacks in order to enable them make the desired profit.

In her views, she said beauty and quality job ought to have been the main focus rather than profit maximization.

Earlier, she has called on concerned authorities like the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and others to intensify efforts to ensure that the situation was arrested.