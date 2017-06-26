Wike Dissolves Exco

The live interview on Rhythm FM in Port Harcourt last Monday by Governor Nyesom Wike threw the curtain open for activities in Government House last week.

Speaking to the citizens of the State, Chief Wike reassured that he will never make empty promises to the people because his administration is built on transparency, accountability and commitment to the welfare of the people.

The governor described as unfortunate the statements made by the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, while insisting that most of the abandoned projects and debts incurred by Amaechi were cleared by him as he assumed office in May 2015.

Last Tuesday, Chief Wike appeared on Channels Televison Sunrise Programme where he made more clarifications on progress made by his administration to move, the state forward. He noted that the Federal Government was still shielding Amaechi from prosecution because the former governor financed the 2015 general elections for the APC.

The governor also explained that the failure of the former governor to fund the operation of security agencies for over six months during his second term contributed to the degeneration of security in the state.

Later in the evening of last Tuesday, the governor played host to the management of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd led by its Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah.

After the speech by Tony Attah, the governor expressed sadness that there was move to amend the NLNG Act without due consultations and recourse to the yearning and agitations of those communities who produce the natural resources.

Chief Wike urged the Federal Government not to allow the amendment of the NLNG Act to sail through at the National Assembly because of the negative multiplier effect it would have on the economy.

Earlier, the NLNG Managing Director appealed to the Rivers State Government to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the NLNG Act was not amended, as it would negatively affect the operation of the company in the international market.

Last Wednesday, the governor hosted the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Health Implications of siting telecom masts near home and lamented that the trend was becoming common due to poor legal enforcement.

The governor urged telecom companies to obey rules regarding the location of masts adding, “the way these companies install masts near homes will definitely have health implications. I support the investigations by the House to change the situation”.

Last Thursday, the Rivers State Governor joined other governors in the federation in a peace meeting summoned by Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at Abuja.

Returning to the State on Friday, Chief Wike met with Executives of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) over the derelict state of the East/West Road stretching from Eleme Junction to Refinery Junction. The Governor promised that the bad portion would be reconstructed in collaboration with Indorama Petroleum Limited. He therefore called on NUPENG to resume operations after the labour body threatened to down tools.

Governor Wike last Saturday through his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, announced the dissolution of the State Executive council and wished the former Commissioners well.