Wike Dissolves Exco

By Kevin Nengia -
The live interview on Rhythm FM in Port Harcourt last Monday by Governor Nyesom Wike threw the   curtain open for activities  in Government House last week.
Speaking  to the citizens of the State, Chief Wike reassured  that he will never make  empty promises to the people because  his  administration is built on  transparency, accountability and commitment to the welfare of the people.
The governor described as unfortunate  the statements made by the immediate past governor of  Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, while insisting that most of the abandoned projects  and debts incurred by Amaechi were cleared by him as he assumed office in May 2015.
Last Tuesday, Chief Wike appeared on Channels Televison Sunrise  Programme where he made more clarifications on progress  made by his administration to move,  the state forward. He noted that the Federal Government was still shielding   Amaechi from   prosecution because the former governor financed the 2015 general elections for the APC.
The governor also explained that the failure of the former governor to fund the operation of security  agencies for over six months during his second term contributed to the degeneration of security in the state.
Later in the evening of last Tuesday,  the governor played host to the management of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd  led  by its Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah.
After the speech by Tony Attah, the governor expressed sadness that there was move to amend the NLNG Act without due consultations and recourse to the yearning and agitations of those communities who produce the natural resources.
Chief Wike urged the Federal Government not to allow the amendment  of the NLNG Act to sail through at the National Assembly because of the negative  multiplier effect it  would have on the economy.
Earlier, the NLNG Managing Director appealed to the Rivers State Government to work with other stakeholders to ensure  that the NLNG Act  was not  amended, as it would negatively affect the operation of the company in the international market.
Last Wednesday, the governor hosted  the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Health Implications of siting telecom masts  near home and lamented that the trend was becoming  common due to poor legal enforcement.
The governor urged telecom companies to obey rules regarding the location of masts adding, “the way these companies install masts  near homes will definitely have  health implications. I support  the investigations by the House to change the situation”.
Last Thursday, the Rivers State Governor joined other governors in the  federation  in a peace meeting summoned by Acting  President, Prof  Yemi Osinbajo at Abuja.
Returning  to the State on Friday, Chief Wike met with Executives of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) over the derelict state of the East/West Road  stretching from Eleme Junction to Refinery Junction. The Governor  promised that the bad portion would be reconstructed  in collaboration with Indorama Petroleum  Limited.  He therefore called on  NUPENG  to resume operations after the labour body  threatened to down tools.
Governor  Wike last Saturday through his Special Assistant on Electronic Media,  announced  the dissolution of the State Executive council and wished the former Commissioners well.

