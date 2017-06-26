Wike Brokers Peace Amongst Eleme Groups

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that host communities of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals will henceforth manage their stakes in the company.

Wike announced the decision at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, after a meeting with the host Elelenwo-Akpajo-Aleto-Njuru-Okerewa (ELANO) communities and Indorama Petrochemicals to resolve the conflict surrounding the management of the stake of host communities in the company.

The governor directed each community to set up a board of trustees to manage her stake in Indorama Petrochemicals, adding that ELANO will take its eight per cent for the last quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017 before the full implementation.

Wike directed the state Ministry of Justice to prepare a memorandum of understanding on the decisions reached at the peace meeting.

The governor said: “If communities cannot resolve to select their trustees, who will represent them, government will ensure that the money will be paid into an account until the trustees are appointed.

“I will tell the company and the chairman of the Ethics and Privileges Committee in the House of Assembly that this is what the government has decided, in order to bring peace, law and order to the area.

“If any person goes further to do anything, the security council members are here to take necessary action,” he warned.

The governor pleaded with ELANO and the host communities to make a compromise in different aspects for peace to reign.

“You can see that God has brought peace. I am not here for any particular group or individual. I am here to promote peace and development of the state”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the host communities, Chief Nwokolu Dimpkante, said the peace brokered by the state governor was what Eleme people yearn for.

He prayed God to bless the governor for initiating a peace process that was all encompassing.

ELANO representative, Chief Gomba Okanje, lauded the Rivers State Government for providing a platform for dialogue which has facilitated the resolution of the conflict.

The peace meeting was attended by service commanders in the state.