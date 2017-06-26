Speaker Tasks CTC Chairmen, Members On Service

There was a lot in the activities of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) last week as the House held just one plenary.

At last Thursday’s plenary, only 18 lawmakers were present in the 32-member legislature.

The House, at the plenary, screened and confirmed chairmen and members nominated as Caretaker Committees (CTC) in 11 local government areas of the state.

The House also screened and confirmed one Mrs Sandra Kuruye to replace deceased member of Degema local government CTC.

The screening and confirmation followed a letter sent to the Assembly by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, and read by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani.

The caretaker chairmen designates include Barrister Sunny Ideozu for Ahoada East LGA, Hon Ere Manuel (Akuku-Toru), Mr Isobonye Tobin (Bonny), Obarilomate Ollor (Eleme), Ebereonwu Egbuchelem (Etche), and Dumbar Dimkpa for Gokana LGA.

Others are Gbene Lekue Zinny for Khana LGA, Mary Minaseichinbo (Ogu/Bolo), Barrister Osi Olisa (ONELGA), Philip Onyeche (Omuma), and Sunday Kanu for Oyigbo LGA.

Speaking while confirming the nominees, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani charged the chairmen and members to see their assignments as an opportunity to serve the people selflessly and bring about the development of the local government in tandem with Governor Nyesom Wike’s New Rivers Vision in the state.

On same Thursday, the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency, Hon. Godspower Wagu played host to the newly appointed CTC chairman and members of the Omuma LGA at his office at the Assembly complex in Port Harcourt.

Wagu, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government Affairs in the Assembly, tasked CTC chairman and members on sanity of lives and properties, and prompt payment of staff salaries.

He said the House would not hesitate to exercise its oversight functions to ensure that the polices of the CTCs are in line with the state government’s policy on rural development.

Responding, the CTC chairman designate of Omuma LGA, Mr Philip Onyeche, promised to ensure prompt payment of staff salaries, assuring also that security would form his administration’s major policy in the area.

Last Sunday, the Chief Whip of the Assembly and lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, Rt. Hon Evans Bipi commemorated his 2015 election victory and successful two years in office as a lawmaker in the state with a thanksgiving service.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani led the members of the House to attend the thanksgiving service at Ogu, headquarters of Ogu/Bolo LGA, as a mark of honour to a colleague and Chief Whip of the House.

