RSUBEB Plans Early Child Care Dev Centres

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (UBE) has disclosed plan for an Early Child Care Development Centre (ECCDC) in the state.

Executive Chairman of the board, Ven Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah, who said this in a press release made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the board has already mandated the establishment of three pilot centres in the three senatorial zones.

He said that the three pilot centres which would take-off in September this year are to have State Primary School, Eneka, for Rivers East, State Primary School, Agbonchia for Rivers South East and UPE, Mbiama for Rivers West.

The release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Mrs Joy Alabere, quoted the executive chairman as saying that the objective is to have nursery 1,2 and 3 classes and not the pre-primary class that existed in the present state primary schools, adding that when operational, the ECCDCs would accommodate children below five years of age.

It also said that the Director in-charge of the centre, Mrs Ubile Luke and her Primary Education counterpart, Mr Lee Kenneth have already visited the affected schools.

In a related development, Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven. Fyneface Akah, has commended teachers for coming together to look inwards and to also make self-evaluation of their activities.

He stated this in his goodwill message to the 6th Quadrennial delegates conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Rivers State wing, held at Community Secondary School Alode, Eleme.

Represented by the Commissioner in charge of Supervision, Hon Kio Tams, Ven. Akah enjoined teachers in the state to join hands with the Wike-led government to move the education sector forward and promised that the board under his leadership would continue to accord teachers the respect and honour due them, describing the theme for this year’s conference as apt.