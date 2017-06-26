RSG Assures Funding For Key Road Projects

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Saturday, embarked on the inspection of critical road projects designed to reduce pressure on the Port Harcourt-Aba Road in Port Harcourt, with an assurance to sustain funding for key pro-people projects.

The roads inspected include: Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Slaughter-Elelenwo road, Woji-Akpajo bridge and road and the Dualization of the Elelenwo-Akpajo road.

Wike, who met with the contractors and Ministry of Works site engineers at the different project sites, assured that funding will be sustained to ensure quality delivery.

He expressed satisfaction that the bridges on the roads have been completed, noting that his administration will settle the compensation required for the expansion of aspects of the Garrison-Trans Amadi-Slaughter-Elelenwo road, and Woji-Akpajo bridge.

The governor said: “We will pay compensation for the completion of aspects of the roads, so that the Woji-Akpajo bridge and road can be linked to the Elelenwo—Akpajo road”.

Responding, South-South Manager of Julius Berger Plc, Mr Peter Rufunster, assured the governor that his company will deliver the Elelenwo-Akpajo road in line with approved specifications.