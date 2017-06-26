PHALGA Fire Victims Cry For Assistance

Victims of last week’s fire incident at Okuru-Ama have started counting their losses as they appealed to the Rivers State Government to come to their aid following the inferno which gutted most parts of their community in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

The Tide learnt that, over 25 buildings were burnt down and properties worth millions of naira destroyed by the mysterious inferno last week Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen last Friday, when the Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Emergency and Relief Services, Hon.Bereni Ben Irisofe, visited the scene of the fire incident, the Chairman of Okuru-Ama Community Development Committee (CDC),Mr Inichinba Benson, informed that, the fire started at about 7.00pm on Wednesday night, explaining that most parts of the buildings within the area were burnt down even as youths of the area came out enmass to put off the fire.

Benson, who could not explain the cause of the fire, noted that occupants, residents and landlords could barely rescue any of their belongings.

According to him,’’ the occupants, tenants and landlords were unable to save their properties due to the voracious nature of the inferno’’.

The community leader appealed to the state government to come to their aid, stressing that they have lost everything that had kept them alive.

On her part, another victim of the inferno, Miss Catherine Jeremiah, lamented the effect of the fire on her, stating that the fire gutted everything that belongs to her even her foodstuffs.

She also called on the government to immediately come to their aid and see how it can alleviate their plight.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the State Government on Emergency and Relief Service, Hon.Bereni Ben Irisofe regretted the pains the victims have been made to face as a result of the inferno.

Irisofe commended the effort by the youths of the community to put off the fire, assuring that he will make a detailed report to his Excellency, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to send relief materials to the victims

He expressed optimism that the governor in his usual compassionate manner may do something that will alleviate their plight.

The special adviser, however, advised the people especially the youths to be calm and live peacefully while continuing their support to the Wike-led administration which has brought infrastructural development in all parts of the state.