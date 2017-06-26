Old Boys Move To Construct N30m School Road

Members of Omu-Aran Government Secondary School Old Boys Association (OGSSOBA) have embarked on the construction of the road leading to the school in Omu-Aran.

The Tide reports that the 2km road project, which construction was estimated at N30 million was part of the ongoing 200 million project embarked upon by the association to mark the school’s 50 years anniversary.

The First Vice President of OGSSOBA, Chief Jide Adebayo, while confirming the development to newsmen, said that each segment of the project was being undertaken by different sets from 1971 to 1994.

The road project, which transverse Omu-Aran City Complex through Omu-Aran Police division was at the instance of Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder Living Faith Church Worldwide, also an old boy.

Adebayo disclosed that work on the road project had already commenced and was expected to be completed in six weeks.

Adebayo, a former Executive Director of NAN, who graduated from the school in 1973, said the project was expected to be ready in time for the school’s golden jubilee scheduled for September later in the year.

“The contractors have been mobilised to the site and by God’s grace the road is expected to be completed within six weeks.

“The association embarked on the projects as part of contribution toward raising the standard of the school as well as promoting education and human capital development in our area,” he said.

He listed other ongoing projects in the school to include renovation of blocks of classrooms, library, administrative block as well as the principal’s office.

The school Principal Mr Olusegun Abifarin, described the association’s recent intervention as unprecedented in the history of the school.

He praised the association members, especially Bishop Oyedepo for being sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the community at all times.

“It is on record that Bishop Oyedepo also employed some teachers through his foundation to teach some core subjects where teachers are lacking in some of the community schools,” Abifarin added.

The traditional ruler of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye, in his remark, described the association’s gesture as deserving and commendable.