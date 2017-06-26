NUPENG Resumes Products Supply In Rivers …As RSG Moves To Reconstruct Two Federal Roads

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG), has assured that there will be no scarcity of petroleum products in Rivers State as the union will continue to discharge its responsibilities of supplying products.

This is as the Rivers State Government in conjunction with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Plc have agreed to reconstruct the damaged portion of the East-West Road, stretching from Eleme Junction to Refinery Junction.

The Rivers State Government has also resolved to reconstruct the bad portions of the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, along the Oyigbo axis.

Addressing journalists, last Friday, after meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, National Industrial Relations Officer of NUPENG, Comrade Bassey Harry, said that having met with the governor, the union will cooperate with the administration to ensure the two federal roads are fixed as soon as possible.

He said that following the agreement reached with the governor, NUPENG will use her platforms to supply products to all local government areas of the state.

The NUPENG official commended Wike for the initial reconstruction of the East-West Road, which was a death trap at the time he assumed duty as the governor of the state.

He said: “We understand the effort of the governor. We took into consideration that when he came into office, the area we are mentioning today was like a death trap. But within six months in office, 80 per cent of the road was fixed by him.

“With him, that road as promised will be fixed as soon as possible. We are prepared to cooperate with him to see how that road will be fixed. There will be no fuel scarcity. We will manage the situation. The trucks will ply the roads as we know how to go about it.”

Harry added: “We have given him our word that we will manage the situation to ensure that there will be no fuel scarcity. So, people should not do panic buying of products. People should not store fuel in their houses”.

It would be recalled that Wike had earlier fixed roads neglected by the Federal Government.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that the government’s desire to fix the roads was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted economic activities to bolster investors’ confidence, and encourage increased foreign direct investments into the state.

Wike also advised labour unions to use strike as the last option in trade disputes to stem the tide of development challenges witnessed as a result of the frequency of strikes in the country.

He assured that the government would collaborate with National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers to develop a Tankers’ Village in Eleme with a view to taking tankers off the highways while generating revenue.

Addressing the National Administrative Council of NUPENG, led by its President, Igwe Achese at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that he believed that workers should be allowed to unionise so that companies and organisations will be encouraged to always consider their welfare.

He said: “I believe that strikes should serve as a last option for unions during trade disputes. The strikes in Nigeria are getting too many and efforts should be targeted at reducing them.”

He appreciated the leaders of NUPENG for calling off their strike following his intervention, noting that the state government has already called on oil companies to reciprocate by recalling the sacked workers.

The governor urged unions to always work towards the development of money spinning ventures, to reduce their dependence on check off dues for survival.

Expressing happiness that NUPENG was developing a Tankers’ Village/Tank Farm in Rivers State, he directed the state Ministries of Energy and Lands to work with the union to bring the project to fruition and ensure the release of certificate of occupancy for the project site.

Wike, however, said that the state will work out amnesty for criminals and cultists who lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Earlier, President of NUPENG, Igwe Achese, commended the governor for his development strides in the areas of infrastructure and welfare of workers.

It would be recalled that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, when he assumed office, went into collaboration with some companies operating in the area to raise about N3billion to fix that portion of the road.

The companies that reportedly went into the memorandum of understanding with the state government were Integrated Logistics Limited, Indorama Petrochemicals, West African Container Terminals, Port Harcourt Refining Company, Nigerian Ports Authority, and Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority.