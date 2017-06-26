NUEE To Resume Picketing Of PHED

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has given indication that it would soon resume its suspended picketing of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

The State Organising Secretary of the union, Comrade Innocent Lord-Douglas, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Thursday.

Douglas said the picketing had become imperative in view of the slave labour treatment meted out to electricity workers in the company and over billing of innocent Nigerians who are customers of the company.

He explained that PHED remained the only DISCO in the whole federation where unionism is not allowed, noting that the company is against unionism because of the anti-labour stance of the firm.

“Staff work for 48 hours instead of eight hours and at the end they pay the staff N35,000 while lucky ones get between N40,000 and N45,000.

“No medical facilities, no Air conditioner for those working in the engine room and there is radiation shortening their life span”, he said, adding that PHED is against unionisation because of the unacceptable conditions staff work in the company.

The Publicity Secretary also explained that the over billing by the company has exposed field workers to attacks by aggrieved customers.

He said the picketing which was being planned would involve participations of members of the public who are arbitrarily billed even when they did not get the supply.

He said it was better to shut down the operations of PHED by NUEE and masses for weeks so that, subsequently the company would be fair to its customers and staff.

Chris Oluoh