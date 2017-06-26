NIMET Predicts Flooding In Rivers …As Heavy Rains Loom

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has warned that Rivers State may suffer severe flooding as a result of heavy rain fall predicted this year.

NIMET, in its 2017 rain fall prediction, had said many communities in the coastal areas of the state would likely witness heavy flooding.

It listed the local government areas most likely to be heavily affected to include, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada West, PHALGA and Obio/Akpor.

The agency, however, assured that it was prepared to respond to any emergency situation arising from flooding, but also called on residents living in the flood-prone areas not to go to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Head, NIMET, South-South, James Eze Major, who blamed poor town planning administration and penchant for property developers to ignore physical and urban planning codes and laws while erecting structures, said that the flash floods already witnessed by residents of some parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor were the result of that neglect.

His words: “We are prepared to respond to any unusual situation in less than 24 hours. We have the ability to interface with impacted areas and victims within short notice. We are also ready to supply relief materials, when the need arises.

“I am appealing to people living in the local government areas listed above, especially those close to the River Niger and its major tributaries, not to sleep with their two eyes closed. They should always look out for and identify when the level of water threatens to overflow its bank.

“Also, the town planning officers should ensure that the standard rules and regulations are adhered to while residents should ensure that blocked water channels are cleared to avoid creating serious challenge for government,” he added.

Some residents, who spoke with The Tide on their preparedness to stave off future flooding in the state, expressed worry that not much had been done to avert any possible disasters.

They, therefore, called on the local government authorities to brace up for the challenge, and put mechanisms in place to save lives and property of residents, should flooding ravage any part of the state.

A Mile I, Diobu resident in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Mrs Margaret Umeh, said, “every time there is heavy rain, everywhere would be blocked on Ikwerre Road. No one can cross to the other side of the road to buy things from the market.”

Another resident of Rumuowa, Eneka community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Aniele Azubuike, said, “we have been experiencing flooding in our community. It is so bad that some times, the flooding gets so high that it enters our homes. This has forced some tenants to relocate to places where the safety of their properties is guaranteed.”

“But for landlords like us, it has caused us a lot of hardship, as we have suffered great losses as a result,” Azubuike added.

