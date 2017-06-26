FRSC Launches Compulsory Test For Traffic Offenders, July 1

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has concluded plans to launch psychiatric and medical evaluation tests for all traffic offenders across the country from July 1, 2017.

The FRSC said the decision was informed by the rising spectre of deaths occasioned by auto accidents on Nigerian roads.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Sector Commander, Rivers State, Imor Ethel, explained that with the tests, FRSC intends to determine the scope of understanding and appreciation of road safety issues, with a view to reducing, to the barest minimum, road crashes.

“We want to evaluate people to see if they are still of sound mind when it concerns some critical road safety issues, because we have found out that people are still driving against traffic, people are still doing dangerous over-taking and over-loading, people are still using their phones while driving. These are offenses that result to death,” Ethel emphasised.

“So, FRSC is saying, do not use your phone while driving, park and make that call. Don’t drive against traffic whether you are military personnel or not, apply road safety measures at all times. Do not overload your vehicles because overloading is not only an issue of safety, but also an issue of economic cost,” the commander stressed.

Ethel noted that the tests have been designed to incorporate education and enlightenment of motorists on critical safety issues, which heighten the chances for accidents on the roads, with the objective of reducing road crashes in the state.

But reacting to the FRSC’s emotional, psychosocial and medical tests policy, a cross section of residents, in an interview in Port Harcourt, attributed the rising spate of road accidents to not only the bad portions of roads in some parts of the state but especially to the reckless driving habits of commercial vehicle operators.

A motorist, Clement Nwonye said, “I don’t know when FRSC will honestly identify and bar the many mentally sick people who disguise as drivers on our roads, and use that conduit to unleash carnage on hapless road users.

Another motorist, Mr Jacob Chigozie, attributed the challenges faced on the roads in the state to impatience on the part of some drivers, who get easily agitated over delays owing to bad portions of a particular road or go-slow as a result of heavy traffic on the road.

They praised the initiative, and urged FRSC to meticulously implement the drivers’ emotional test policy with a view to reducing accidents on Nigerian roads.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana