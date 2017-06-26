FIDA Empowers 30 Women

Over 30 women including widows have been presented with empowerment packages by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State chapter under its Feed the Family Scheme.

The presentation was part of the programme marking the 30th anniversary of the state chapter of the federation in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, wife of the Rivers State Governor, Hon Justice Suzette Nyesom Wike has urged members of the federation to use the occasion of the 30th anniversary to push for more rights for women and children.

Justice Wike, said this in a key note address on “Raising The Bar in the Promotion of the Rights of Women And Children”.

The state first lady described the theme for the celebration as “a welcome ambition awakening the fact that though the movement for the promotion of the rights of women and children already exists, it has become apparent that to be able to make any meaningful impact in this struggle, the necessity to push the bar several notches to the highest point and demand for a level playing field in all segments of our endeavour as opposed to the leveler field is the order of the day must be the next frontier”, she said.

Mrs Wike said that Rivers State is already raising the bar in promotion of the rights of women and children, stressing that the Child Right Law is fully functional and the Rivers State Government for the very first time ever, has a women deputy governor, including former and present chief judges and several female commissioners.

Also speaking, Chairperson of FIDA in the state, Mrs Anthonia Osademe said that the celebration will enable the organization to take stock of achievements and also plan ahead.

She said that the feed the family scheme was to ensure that the beneficiaries are economically self-reliant.