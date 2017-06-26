FCT Rakes In N806.6m From Signage In Two Years

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), said that it generated N806.6 million revenue from signage between 2015 and 2016.

FCT Director, Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf disclosed this in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the current administration in the last two years.

According to him, revenue totaling N331, 33 million was generated as income in 2015 and N475, 3 million in 2016, an increase of 41 per cent year on year.

He listed other achievements to include gazetting of Bye-law in concurrence with the six Area Councils for delegation of its control and regulation of the OAS powers to the DOAS.

Others are sensitising and standardisation of outdoor adverts activities in the last two years within FCT through regulations and control.

“Effective reduction of indiscriminate pasting of posters, banners that deface the city architecture, and improved and responsive compliance by corporate organisations and the first party advertisers on payment of bills.

“Continuous reconciliation exercise of about 33 third party practitioners operating in the FCT to commence revenue recovering drive.

“And increased awareness of DOAS activities through aggressive engagement of the media via radio, television and newspaper publications, inclusive management and staff road shows to first party clients and key stakeholders among other achievements,’’ he said.

He, however, said with all the achievements so far, the department encountered some challenges, which include inadequate staff, inadequate working equipment and tools.

Yusuf said other challenges include scarcity of funds to provide relevant/appropriate technical/management training of officers of the department.