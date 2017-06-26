Ex-Guber Candidate Hails Church, RSG’s Relationship

Former governorshp candidate in the 2011 general election under the Fresh Democratic Party, Rev Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, has expressed satisfaction  with the relationship  between the Rivers State government and the Church.
Rev. Dagogo-Jack who shared his opinion in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, e3specially  commended Governor Nyesom Wike  for building the Ecumenical Centre in the Rivers State capital.
According to the  erstwhile politician, the  state government’s synergy with the church has been of immense benefit to the State as interventions of notable men of  God through  prayers have helped in achieving the relative peace and stability that the state  currently enjoys.
“Biblically, when the state and the church come together, most times, it speaks well for the people”, he said, adding that it is remarkable  to see “fathers of faith like  Pastor W.F.Kumuyi  and Pastor E.A  Adeboye coming in to join the government to pray for the peace and progress of the state.
Rev. Dagogo-Jack who is  also the International Director, Good Leadership Prayer Support Initiative averred  that the security situation  particularly  had not deteriorated because of  the prayers constantly offered on behalf of the state by the church and encouraged the State governor to maintain  the tempo.
“I know that it is by these prayers that some of the tension in the state as a result  of kidnapping, cultism  and the like, have been curtailed”, he reiterated, insisting that “I believe that some of   these prayers have helped us, and will continue to help us”.
He described  the building of the Ecumenical  Centre by the Rivers State government as “a good one” and expressed the hope  that God will in turn build a centre for the governor as well as the government.
“I think it is a good one. He that buildeth a centre for God, I believe,  God will also build a centre for him and the government. It’s a  good  development. I appreciate it and I thank God for it”, he said.
Rev. Dagogo –Jack  charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to use the centre as a rallying point for the church  in the State and not  grow weary of interceding  for the overall wellbeing of the  state while maintaining the neutrality of the church  regarding partisan politics.

 Opaka Dokubo

