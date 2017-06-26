Ex-Guber Candidate Hails Church, RSG’s Relationship

Former governorshp candidate in the 2011 general election under the Fresh Democratic Party, Rev Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, has expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the Rivers State government and the Church.

Rev. Dagogo-Jack who shared his opinion in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, e3specially commended Governor Nyesom Wike for building the Ecumenical Centre in the Rivers State capital.

According to the erstwhile politician, the state government’s synergy with the church has been of immense benefit to the State as interventions of notable men of God through prayers have helped in achieving the relative peace and stability that the state currently enjoys.

“Biblically, when the state and the church come together, most times, it speaks well for the people”, he said, adding that it is remarkable to see “fathers of faith like Pastor W.F.Kumuyi and Pastor E.A Adeboye coming in to join the government to pray for the peace and progress of the state.

Rev. Dagogo-Jack who is also the International Director, Good Leadership Prayer Support Initiative averred that the security situation particularly had not deteriorated because of the prayers constantly offered on behalf of the state by the church and encouraged the State governor to maintain the tempo.

“I know that it is by these prayers that some of the tension in the state as a result of kidnapping, cultism and the like, have been curtailed”, he reiterated, insisting that “I believe that some of these prayers have helped us, and will continue to help us”.

He described the building of the Ecumenical Centre by the Rivers State government as “a good one” and expressed the hope that God will in turn build a centre for the governor as well as the government.

“I think it is a good one. He that buildeth a centre for God, I believe, God will also build a centre for him and the government. It’s a good development. I appreciate it and I thank God for it”, he said.

Rev. Dagogo –Jack charged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to use the centre as a rallying point for the church in the State and not grow weary of interceding for the overall wellbeing of the state while maintaining the neutrality of the church regarding partisan politics.

