Association Lauds Wike On Road Networks

The team leader of ACE Centre Driving School and Chairman, Association of Certified Driving School Owners of Nigeria (ACDSON), Rivers State Chapter, Mr. Nduka Ejoh, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the good road Networks in the state.

Ejoh made the commendation during a chat with the Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, Friday.

He said the road networks had drastically reduced traffic gridlocks experienced at some busy junctions in Port Harcourt and its environs, saying it is now a great relief to the motoring public in the state.

The association’s Chairman noted that busy junctions and inter-sections like Rumuola, Waterlines, GRA, Oroworukwo, D/Line and Olu Obasanjo by-passes that were prone to gridlocks have been given face-lift as there is free-flow of traffic, and also lauded efforts made to install traffic lights at major junctions, adding that it is a welcome development.

Ejoh, however, advised motorists to be cautious during this rainy season, while on the wheel by ensuring that their vehicles are in good condition, and to ensure that their tyres are in perfect order especially their back tyres, as well as their wipers, brakes and head lights and reduce speed limit as well as be friendly to other road users.