Agency Tasks FG On Dams

The Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Dr Moses Beckley, has urged the Federal Government to construct more dams to address flooding in the country.

Beckley, made the call in an interview with newsmen, on the sideline of the 2017 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) forecast workshop organised by the agency in Abuja.

”We have over 200 dams in the country yes, but we need more functional dams.

“And that will go a long way in helping us to harness water very well for power generation, agriculture, water supply, fishery etc.

“But the truth of the matter is that we don’t have enough dams.

“And that is why most of this water especially from the Benue flanks from the Lag do dam down to the Confluence area and right down to that place could be destructive if people are not staying clear off these plains.

“So, that is the scenario, that is the picture, however, the flood outlook which we have come out with today is to further sensitise the nation about what we expect.

“And we have said here that, we have eight hydrological areas and we also have four major highlands and these highlands form the water heads and this water flows down into the major channels.

“Of course the channels should be maintained and people in these communities should stay clear from these channels.’’

Beckley, however, explained that less floods were expected in 2017 against 2016 a situation, he attributed to the collaboration with other agencies like NiMET, NEMA, NOA and the precautionary measures taken by the Federal Government.