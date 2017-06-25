NNL: Insurance Fans To Storm Owerri For Heartland Game

Edo government says it will provide three buses for fans of Bendel Insurance FC to travel to Owerri to cheer the team when they clash with host, HeartLand FC in a Nigeria National League (NNL) match on Wednesday.

Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, made the assertion at the weekend in Benin at the club’s training session ahead of the match day 19 game against Heartland FC.

Shaibu said the Gov. Godwin Obaseki led- administration was not pleased with the way insurance won home matches and lost away encounters in the first round of the (NNL).

He said as pet project of the state, the governor was committed to supporting Insurance FC get promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He reminded insurance that Heartland was currently topping the league, and urged them to be on top of their game and be focused.