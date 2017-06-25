FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s Obaje Sets Sight On CHAN

FC Ifeanyi Ubah striker, Godwin Obaje reveals he hopes to be invited to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the African Nations Championship qualifier in August.

In 2016, the poacher lit up the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals to scoop the top flight’s top scorer award as his former team, Wikki Tourists, finished third.

Obaje, who had scored nine goals and created four, states that everyone playing in the domestic league is working hard to make the list.

“As regards the list of invited players to the Super Eagles camp for the preparation of the CHAN qualifier, I hope to be among the invited players”, Obaje told Tidesports source.

“As you can see, everyone is really working hard to make the list, it’s a thing of joy to play for the national team so the expectation to make the list is obvious.

“But I must say that those that will make the list will deserve it because there are a lot of players in the league who have shown quality and consistency.

“Nigerians should expect a good outing as the qualifier begins and the tournament proper”, he concluded.