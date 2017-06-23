World Championships: Paralympian Boasts Of Beating Own Record

Current paralympic world record holder in the -65kg men category, Paul Kehinde, has boasted of shattering his record in the 2017 World Paralympics Championships scheduled for September.

Tidesports source gathered that Kehinde, 29, broke world record with 220kg lift in the category in Rio 2016 Paralympics Games in Brazil.

The 2017 edition will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He told newsmen that he had engaged in an intensive training in gymnasium at the National Stadium, Lagos, to be able to win the competition.

“Experience has taught me a lot, and my coach has made it clear that I should not sit on my achievement, but increase the tempo of my training.

“A lot of people out there are expecting me to deliver in international championships, and I should not disappoint them. That is the reason I am working hard.

“I know that I am a threat to my foreign counterparts because of my record and they will be warming up to defeat me, but I will not relent in my efforts,’’ he said.

He appealed to Lagos State Government to emulate some states that rewarded their athletes who brought honour to the country in the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Tidesports source also gathered that Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha rewarded three of the state’s athletes, who won gold medals in the 2016 Paralympic Games, with cars and money.