Wike Drops Works Commissioner …Vows To Stop NLNG Act Amendment

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has relieved the state Commissioner of Works, Mr Bathuel Harrison of his appointment with immediate effect.

A statement, yesterday, signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the former commissioner has been directed to immediately hand over to the permanent secretary, Ministry of Works.

No reason was given for the sack.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured that the state government will join forces with other governors of the South-South zone to stop the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited Act.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG Limited, Wike said that the state government will mobilize the state’s representatives at the National Assembly to ensure that the NLNG Limited remains in good stead to continue with her operations.

He urged the Federal Government not to allow the amendment of the NLNG Act to sail through at the National Assembly because of the negative multiplier effect it would have on the economy.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG Limited, Tony Attah, had appealed to the Rivers State Government to work with other stakeholders to ensure that the NLNG Limited bill is not amended as it will negatively affect the operation of the company in the international stage.

The bill is seeking to amend the NLNG Act, which will subject the company to pay three per cent Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) levy.