Stop Gas Flaring In Host Communities, Monarch Urges FG

A renowned Traditional Ruler and Paramount Ruler of Asa Ancient Kingdom, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, Eze (Sir) Mike Paul Mbagwu Owulo, has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgent importance, compel international oil companies to end gas flaring in host communities.

Eze Owulo, made the remark recently at his Palace at Mirinwanyi-Asa while playing host to newsmen who paid him a courtesy visit, stressing that oil flare and spillages have caused deadly sicknesses, diseases and deaths to people in the Niger Delta region.

According to the Oyigbo monarch the need to call the Federal Government and international communities attention to the hazardous oil exploration has become imperative as host communities over the years have been exposed to untold health challenges, hence he decided to make this clarion demand.

Emphasizing that oil flare and spillages in host communities resulted in militancy and unrest in the region, the monarch assured that if the IOCs did the needful, bombings and other illegal activities would be a forgotten matter. While calling on the Federal Government under the headship of the Acting Prsident, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to re-invest the 13 per cent oil derivation directly to host communities, the monarch said this would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings in oil producing communities.

Bethel Sam Toby