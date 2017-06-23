Six Nollywood Stars Float Record Labels

A record label or record company is a brand or trade mark associated with the marketing of music recordings and music videos. Sometimes, a record label is also a publishing company that manages such brands and trademarks, coordinates the production, manufacture, distribution, marketing promotion and enforcement of copy right for sound recordings and music videos, conducts talent scouting and development of new artistes as well as maintains contracts with recording artistes and managers.

Nollywood actors who are known for their diversity have gone on to own their own record labels, below are six Nollywood stars who own record label companies.

1) Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme popularly known as ‘Paw-Paw’ has floated his own record label, “Young Boss Records” in January 2017 and so far, he has signed two artistes-Barrister Max and Charisma.

2) Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele and husband launched their own record label in April 2017 “Sop Records” which already has five new artistes signed on.

3) Mbong Amata

Nollywood actress Mbong Amata launched her very own record label called “Bong House Media” in 2015 and she has two artistes on it namely Splash and Cole.

4) Halima Abubakar

In 2014, Halima Abubakar floated a new record label under her model house entertainment outfit. Her first artiste identified was Yung Issy.

5) Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke owns “Untamed Records” and he signed an upcoming group, “Gransonz” in 2013.

6) Laide Bakare

In 2012, Laide Bakare floated her own record label “Similine Records”