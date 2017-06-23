RVHA Okays CTC Chairmen, Members In 11 LGAs

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), yesterday, screened and confirmed chairmen and members of caretaker committees in 11 local government areas of the state.

The Assembly also screened and confirmed one Mrs. Sandra Kuruye to replace a member of Degema LGA CTC who died recently in the area.

The screening and confirmation followed a letter sent to the Assembly by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, and read by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani at the Assembly’s plenary session in Port Harcourt.

The caretaker chairmen designates include Barrister Sunny Ideozu for Ahoada East LGA, Hon. Ere Manuel (Akuku-Toru), Mr. Isobonye Tobin (Bonny), Obarilomate Ollor (Eleme), Ebereonwu Egbuchelem (Etche) and Dumbari Dimkpa for Gokana.

Others include Gbene Lekue Zinny for Khana LGA, Mary Minaseichinbo (Ogu/Bolo), Barrister Osi Olisa (ONELGA), Philip Onyeche (Omuma), and Sunday Kanu for Oyigbo LGA.

From the available list of 11 CTC chairmen screened and confirmed, two were returned to continue for another three months as CTC chairman.

The two chairmen include Osi Olisa for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, and Obarilomate Ollor for Eleme LGA.

Speaking while confirming nominees, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, charged the chairmen and members to see the assignments given to them as an opportunity to service the people selflessly to bring about the development of the local governments in tandem with Governor Nyesom Wike’s New Rivers Vision.

The speaker, who identified security of lives and property and payment of staff salaries as critical priority issues, said, the house would not hesitate to exercise its oversight function to ensure that the policies of the CTCs are in line with the thrust of the state government to address the key challenges in state.

He directed the Clerk of the house, Chief Standfall Oba, to forward a letter of confirmation to the office of the governor to facilitate their swearing-in.

Responding to questions at the plenary, the CTC chairmen-designate of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Barrister Osi Olisa said, security of lives and property, empowerment and sanitation would be his government’s key policy objectives.

