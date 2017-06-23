RTC Plans New Routes To  Ease Transport Difficulties

The management of Rivers State Transport Company (RTC) is to introduce new routes to ease transport difficulties in the remote areas of the state,including riverine communities.

The Board Chairman of the company, Chief Ibe Eresia-Eke disclosed this when the National Executive Committee of Egi People’s Assembly (EPA led by its President-General, Apostle Magnus Elemele paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt.

Chief Eresia-Eke said when the plan materialised, Egi community would not be left out saying that it would relieve the people from transport difficulties and would also serve as source of job creations for teeming youths of Rivers State.

“To this end, it is expected that Rivers people will support and encourage the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as he gradually unfolds welfare package for the people”.

Speaking on Egi People’s Assembly, the chairman said it was formed to address the issue of backwardness and development of Egi ethnic group, therefore those elected to pilot its affairs should remain focused.

Chief Eresia-Eke said “for you to remain relevant, you should be focused, articulate, straightforward, and cohesive strategically identify those issues that destroyed many organisation in Egiland and tactically avoid them.

“When you have done this, as a preliminary ground work in your service to the people, be assured that, the elders and elites of the clan would be ready to offer their supports.”

Chief Eresia-Eke who is also a trustee of the organisation, pointed out that the clan was encumbered with numerous challenges which could only be solved through sincerity of purpose and effective administration.

He advised them not to be daunted by critics and opposition as that would provide the leeway to success but stressed the need to be accountable to the people, and avoid selfish ventures.

Earlier, Apostle Magnus Elemele had said, the visit was to congratulate him on his new appointment and also to give a brief on the activities of the national executives which was elected a few months ago. Apostle Elemele said the major challenge when the exco came on board was insecurity and the unpatriotic activities of those who erroneous “believed that without them the clan will not move forward”.

with you”.

He commended the efforts and sacrifice being put in place to restore the lost glory of Egi clan, wishing them God’s guidance and protection saying “I will always attend all your programmes and your activities when informed.

Earlier, Apostle Elemele had told him that,the visit was to tap his wealth of knowledge, and to seek his advice on numerous problems confronting the clan, saying a forum is on pipeline where all the board of trustees in which he is a member would be invited to a formal meeting with the executives.