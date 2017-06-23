RSG, HYPREP, Shell Partner On Ogoni Water Supply

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has assured that it was partnering the Rivers State Government, oil and gas giant, Shell, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to provide potable water for the people of Ogoni, whose sources of quality drinking water were contaminated by oil pollution.

The Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr Marvin Dekil said this, yesterday, during a sensitization campaign in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, to create awareness on the on-going effort on the Ogoni clean-up process.

He said HYPREP would put in place interim and long-term measures to address the water needs of the Ogoni people.

His words: “In addressing the water needs of these communities, we would try to do a quick one to get water out for them to use immediately, and we would also do a long-term one.

“We have been talking to the Rivers State Government, Shell and NDDC to help us provide water for these communities, and have commenced something on that,” Dekil added.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Bodo community, King John Berebor, advised HYPREP to be open to suggestions, and ensure that standards are not compromised.

His words: “They will insult you; they will do everything possible for you not to succeed in this project. They will petition you, they will lie against you, but follow the right path.

“Take instructions from the Rivers State Government and listen to suggestions from the leaders of these communities so that the project can succeed,” Berebor advised.

The Tide learnt that officials of HYPREP were expected to visit Ogale in Eleme, yesterday, in continuation of the sensitisation campaign on the clean-up project.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana