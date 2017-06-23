Rivers Students Want ICT Holiday Camp Reintroduced

The Rivers State Government has been called upon to provide the necessary logistics for the reintroduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) holiday classes during the forthcoming long vacation.

Some students who spoke with The Tide Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said that the ICT summer class had been beneficial to them.

One of the students, Tonegit Rowlings, noted that the holiday class on ICT was a serious training ground for students in the state.

She said that the best way to be trained in computer programme was a regular use of the system.

Rowlings, a student of Government Secondary School, Eneka, recalled that the gains of the ICT facilities in the school would be evident when the students are well trained in the system.

Another pupil, at State School Rukpokwu, Faith Williams, stated that the ICT holiday camp was a source of encouragement to the students when it was operational.

She said that projects of such nature ought to be upheld regardless of its cost implication.

Williams, who said she was in primary five, maintained that ICT has successfully crept into all sectors of the economy, hence the need to follow its development to the fullest.

The Tide recalled that the State Government, sometime in 2010, established an ICT holiday camp where all students would be trained on ICT programmes during long vacations.

Other students, like Kelechi Orji, pointed out that the holiday training should be extended to all the 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

According to them, ICT should be given better attention to enable the younger generation to develop more interest in the programme.

Meanwhile, sources at the ICT department, say they are yet to conclude plans on the 2017 edition of the ICT holiday camp, adding that it would be extended to 21 days to accommodate more participants.