Rivers Holds Sanitation Exercise, ’Morrow

The Rivers State Government has said that this month’s sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, June 24, 2017, across the various local government areas in the state.

Consequently, the government has directed that strict restriction on all human and vehicular movements during the period of the sanitation exercise from 7am – 10am.

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro Felix Obuah, who announced the sanitation exercise in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, called on all residents of Port Harcourt, the state capital, and the people of the state to fully participate in tomorrow’s sanitation exercise holding across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Obuah appealed to all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state to participate fully in the sanitation exercise, and also comply with the restriction of movement order during the period of the sanitation exercise.

He called on security agencies to effectively enforce the restriction of movement order between the stipulated hours of 7am to 10am, except those on essential duties, who are also advised to collect exemption permit from the agency.

The RIWAMA sole administrator urged owners of trucks (individuals and cooperate organizations) to make available their trucks for the evacuation of waste that would be generated as a result of the sanitation exercise.

While appealing for the people’s support for the realization of Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Obuah warned that anyone who fails to participate in the exercise or flouts the restriction of movement order will be arrested and charged before the sanitation court.

He advised all residents to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their environment.