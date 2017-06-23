Remove Masts From Residential Areas, Wike Tells Telecom Firms

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has decried the indiscriminate citing of telecommunications masts, which have negative effect on the health of the people.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Health Implications of citing Telecom Masts Near Homes at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday , Wike said that it is sad that most corporate organizations find it difficult to respect laws.

He said: “The way these companies install masts near homes will definitely have health implications. I support the investigation by the house to change the situation”.

The governor urged telecom companies to obey rules regarding the location of masts.

Speaking further, Wike said that the representatives of Rivers State at the National Assembly cooperate with his administration, irrespective of the political parties that they belong to.

He said that in Rivers State, despite political differences in the state, politics is played without bitterness and the interest of the people remains paramount.

The governor assured the people of Rivers State that his administration will continue to execute quality projects and use resources judiciously for development purposes.

In his remarks, Chairman Ad-Hoc Committee to Investigate the Health Implications of citing Telecom Masts Near Homes, Iboro Ekanem, said that the committee was established after a motion was moved on the dangers that masts situated near homes pose to the people.

He said that the committee was in the state to make sure that the necessary technical measures are taken to address the challenges posed by the masts.

Ekanem said that the committee will work with the regulators and operators to take actual measurements on level of before presenting its report to the house.

On developments in Rivers State, he said that Rivers State Governor merits the name, ‘Mr. Projects” because of the quality of pro-people projects spread across the state.

He said that the governor will easily win a second term because he has improved the living condition of the people.