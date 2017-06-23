Power Supply: Jos Residents Hail DISCO

Some residents of Jos North and Jos South have commended the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) over the improved power supply in the area.

The residents, in separate interviews with newsmen in Jos, said that the recent development had impacted positively on their various businesses.

A resident of Bukuru Low-cost, who owns a barbing salon, Mr Solomon Pam, said that he had not used his generating set for over a month, thereby saving cost.

Similarly, Mrs Theresa Ugonna, a tailor residing in Hwolshe, also said that the improved power supply had made her job easier.

Another customer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the improved power supply had made life much easier, just as Mr Lawal Mohammed, a resident of Kasuwa Nama, commended JEDC and urged the company to sustain the progress recorded.

Meanwhile, JEDC Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, attributed the improvement to increased power generation and expressed optimism that the progress would be sustained.

“I believe the improvement would be continuous as the Federal Government, in its 2017 budget, made adequate provision for the completion of the 4,000 megawatts Mambilla Hydro-power Plant and the one in Kaduna.”

According to him, with improved funding and deliberate intervention by the Federal Government, the power sector will reach the required destination.

Elijah, however, appealed to JEDC customers to reciprocate the gesture by paying their bills promptly, to enable the company to also pay its suppliers.

“If our customers fail to pay their bills, we wouldn’t have the funds to pay our various suppliers, and when we can’t pay our suppliers, we wouldn’t get energy to distribute.”

He advised those engaging in energy theft to desist from such an act.