Police Seek Residents’ Collaboration In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has urged residents of the state to collaborate with its officers and men to enhance security.

The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen last Monday in Enugu.

He said that there was the need for members of the public to support the command with timely information on crimes and suspicious persons.

Amaraizu said that the police could not be everywhere at the same time, and therefore, needed adequate information from the people to function effectively.

“The command remains focused on organising platforms for interactions and parleys with members of the public.

“For primary, post-primary schools and tertiary institutions, we have designed Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) to reach them.

“The command recently started spearheading the Federal Government Safe School Initiative awareness campaign to get students, teachers, school proprietors and authorities close to the police.

“The Enugu State Police Command has a very vibrant Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) at the command and divisional police headquarters levels,’’ he said.

Amaraizu added that the command had begun a monthly ‘walk-jog’ exercise that would be open to residents as a means of interaction.

“All these platforms are open for the public to pass relevant security information to the police, which will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,’’ he said.

Amaraizu listed the command’s distress numbers to include 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“You can also report or give information through the command’s social media platforms.

“The command’s twitter handle is POLICENG_ENUGU and our Face-book page is Nigeria Policeforce Enugustatecommand”, he said.